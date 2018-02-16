YMCA inviting community to 2018 Futsal Leagues

The Fayette County Family YMCA is taking registrations for futsal leagues for youth in kindergarten to grade 12.

This is a chance to work on soccer skills during the winter months. Futsal is a unique brand of indoor soccer that will challenge participants’ ball control, pace and accuracy. The challenges of the indoor futsal league will directly translate to success outdoors.

Participants will be divided into coed teams in grades K-second (NEW LEAGUE), third through fifth, sixth through eighth, and ninth through 12th. Registrations are being taken through Feb. 26 at the YMCA located at 100 Civic Drive in Washington Court House. Registration forms are also available at faycoymca.org.

Futsal is a competitive league and will consist of six regular season games and a single elimination tournament. To further introduce youth to futsal, an instructional week will take place on March 6 and March 10 with area high school coaches, former college soccer players and college coaches. This is included with futsal registration.

League play will be March 13 through April 14 on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings.

The YMCA will take registrations for the outdoor spring soccer league starting March 3.

For further information on futsal or any YMCA programs, call 740-335-0477.