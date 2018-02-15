Drug warrant results in 3 arrests

A drug-related search warrant served at a Linden Avenue residence Wednesday afternoon in Washington C.H. resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the alleged discovery of illicit drugs, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant was served at 894 Linden Ave. as part of a joint investigation by the US 23 Pipeline Task Force and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Washington C.H. Police Department detectives. Several items of evidence were seized during the search, including suspected illicit drugs that have been sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis, according to authorities.

The three individuals arrested were: Cody Moore, 36, of Jeffersonville; Lindsey Gibson-Rader, 33, the resident of 894 Linden Ave.; and Brian Hinkley, 34, of Washington C.H.

All three were charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Moore was also charged with violating parole.

Once BCI returns with the results of its analysis, the case will be referred to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional charges are pending.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also found inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s office. All three individuals inside the home were arrested without incident.

Hinkley http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Hinkley.jpg Hinkley Moore http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Moore.jpg Moore Gibson-Rader http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Raider.jpg Gibson-Rader

Suspected drugs found Wednesday at Linden Ave. home

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

