Crimes & Traffic

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released from the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:
State of Ohio
Al L. Willis, Cleveland, 99/65 speed, fine $150, court costs $110, case was waived by defendant.
Sean R. Conners, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
William F. Anderson, Winchester, Ohio, 70/55, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Phillip E. Hutchinson, 1107 Country Club Court, 69/55 speed fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Derek Byers, Peebles, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Sean D. McCain, Orient, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Geremy Bailey, Hamersville, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned, defendant passed test BAC, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.
Daniel Nallapu, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Dustin A. Ruth, 428 Gregg Street, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Joe W. Teagardner, New Holland, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Senthilkumar Ramiya Desikan, Dublin, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Gavin R. Mallow, Greenfield, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Christopher L. Parrish, 328 Jamison Road, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Scott M. Barger, Dayton, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jessie L. Barnes III, Sulligent, Ala., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Carolyn F. Watson II, Athens, Ala., 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Rykki Tate, Xenia, Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $140.
Mikkal G. Johnson, Butler, Ky., marijuana greater than 200 grams, fine $150, court costs $125.
Jesse Black, Dayton, marijuana greater than 200 grams, fine $150, court costs $125, charge amended from possession of drug paraphernalia to marijuana drug paraphernalia, defendant plead no contest, defendant found guilty.
Thomas A. Atwood, Bloomingburg, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $91, defendant found guilty.
Alyssa C. Matacia, Mason, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $140, payment is due no later than 14 days from the date of entry.
Robin A. Rader, Big Pine, Calif., 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Max D. Stewart, Frankfort, Ohio, 60/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.
Nicholas L. Mitchell, Seaman, Ohio, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Mekena A. Mason, Jeffersonville, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Heather R. Huening, Milford, Ohio, 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Zachary D. Seaman, Pickerington, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.
Paul L. Bethel, Bainbridge, Ohio, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Robert I. Bluck, Frankfort, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Mollie Hackworth, 703 Yeoman Street, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
Angela E. Appiah, Mansfield, Ohio, 75/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, charge amended from 90/70 to 75/70, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days and no points.
Ian L. Conley, Columbus, 75/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, upon motion of the State, charge amended from 86/70 speed, defendant plead guilty per agreement, suspend $25 of fine if paid in 90 days, no points.
Nicholas D. Bubash, West Chester, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Maya A. Warren, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Taylor S. Vosler, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Laura D. Newman, Jamestown, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Christopher D. Bryant, Cincinnati, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
Nishal Sharma, Columbus, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $140, upon motion of the State of Ohio, speed amended from 87/70, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days, no points ordered.
Derrick T. Wade, 226 West Elm Street, OVI/alcohol/drug, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned, passed BAC .071, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.
Randall A. Adams, Leesburg, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Gregory A. Barton, Grove City, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Ronald O. Brown Jr., 925 Lakeview Avenue, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Lidiane P. Santos Bishop, Cincinnati, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Derrick M. Weiss, Georgetown, Ind., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Thomas Williams, Youngstown, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
Lakeya K. Barnett, Columbus, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.
Frederick M. Osborne, Greenfield, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.