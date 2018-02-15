Elks give back following breakfast success

On Friday, Jan. 26, the recipients of the Washington C.H. Elks Lodge #129 annual Charity Breakfast fundraiser gathered to receive donations.

The 39th-annual fundraiser was held and all proceeds raised were donated back to the community. Organizers said it helps the community to know that they take their motto, “Elks Care-Elks Share,” to heart by giving back.

“On behalf of the Washington C.H. Elks Lodge #129 officers and members, we are very proud to have been able to give back to community organizations over the past 39 years as a result of our annual Charity Breakfast,” Scott Mullen, Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #129, said. “Rowland LeMaster, our charity breakfast chairman, started this breakfast 39 years ago as a way that our fraternal organization could give back to the community. He is very proud of our success and how this has evolved over the years, and is looking forward to this year’s 40th-annual Elks Charity Breakfast, which will be held in December.”

This year, the local recipients were Molly Gruber from The Warehouse, Jon Creamer and Chiquita Nash from The Well at Sunnyside, Sue Willis from the Fayette County Food Pantry, Nena Bauman from The Ranch Of Opportunity and officer Charlie Hughes and his K-9, Edo, from the Washington C.H. Police Department.

For more information about the Elks Lodge #129, call 740-335-2490 or visit them at 277 S. Main St. in Washington Court House.

Rowland LeMaster, Elks Lodge #129 Trustee, Chief Of Police Mark Ater and his K-9 Unit "Bruno" from the Union City Police Department, and Scott Mullen, Exalted Ruler Elks Lodge #129.