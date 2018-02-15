City Council holds first meeting of the month

The Washington Court House City Council held its first meeting of February on Wednesday.

Council president Jim Chrisman opened the meeting with several minutes of silence in memory of the police officers killed in Ohio this month and for the deaths of the school students who were shot and killed Wednesday in Florida, followed by an invocation and the pledge.

All council members were present. The minutes of the Jan. 24 council work session were approved as amended, and the minutes of the regular council meeting, also held on Jan. 24, were accepted.

Only one council committee — Service, Safety and Recreation — met recently and the minutes of that Feb. 5 meeting were offered for acceptance by its chairman, Ted Hawk. There was a general report of the police and fire departments and also a review of service department projects. The minutes were accepted as read.

Washington City Manager Joe Denen gave his report to council, which included praise for the water department, praise for the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and its ongoing efforts to bring the community together via events like the Groundhog Breakfast, and praise for Miller Pipe for their “great job with private property” as they work to complete the Columbus Avenue project.

There were several resolutions on the agenda. One authorized Denen to award a contract for sludge removal for a three-year term. Another authorized the city manager to award a three-year contract to Jason Beekman for the rent of the farmland owned by the city, located at State Route 753 and Robinson Road. The last resolution was to approve the solid waste management plan. All the resolutions were passed.

City council meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the administration building, 105 N. Main St. in Washington Court House. All meetings begin at 7:30 p.m.