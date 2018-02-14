Cordray to speak at Dem dinner

The favorite to win the Democratic primary in the race for Ohio governor and former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray will be the featured speaker this Sunday at the Fayette County Democrats’ Obama Legacy Dinner.

“We are thrilled and honored to have Mr. Cordray as the guest speaker at our annual dinner,” said Judy Craig, chair of the Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee. “He is extremely knowledgeable about the issues and we expect that a big crowd will be on hand to see him.”

Craig added that anyone interested should RSVP with her by calling 740-572-2689 by Friday. Tickets are $15 each.

The dinner, which will be held at Our Place Restaurant in Washington C.H., will include a choice of broasted chicken or baked steak. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 5 p.m.

Over the last five years, Cordray served as the first-ever director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a position he was appointed to by President Obama, where he led an agency that was launched in the aftermath of the nation’s financial crisis, according to the bio information on Cordray’s website. Under his leadership, the CFPB brought actions against some of the nation’s largest financial institutions — forcing them to pay nearly $12 billion to over 30 million Americans who were cheated or mistreated.

Prior to this position, Cordray served as Ohio Attorney General. According to his bio, he worked to hold Wall Street accountable by recovering more than $2 billion for Ohio’s public teachers and retirees who were victims of fraud and financial predators.

Cordray opened the complaint process to small businesses and nonprofits so more Ohioans could have their voices heard and seek to have their problems resolved favorably, according to the bio.

Prior to serving as attorney general, Cordray served as the Ohio Treasurer. He protected taxpayer funds, managed the state’s bonded debt and investment accounts, expanded job growth by supporting small businesses with reduced interest loans, and spearheaded financial literacy programs to empower Ohioans, according to the bio.

Cordray also served as an Ohio State Representative and as Ohio’s first-ever solicitor general, where he represented the State of Ohio before the U.S. Supreme Court and Ohio Supreme Court.

Cordray, a lifelong Ohioan, still lives in Grove City with his wife, Peggy, and their two children.

On Wednesday, it was reported that a third Democrat, ex-state Rep. Connie Pillich, has left the Ohio’s governor’s race and endorsed Cordray. Pillich’s anticipated withdrawal left no woman leading a Democratic ticket — but she, Cordray and Cordray’s female running mate, Betty Sutton, said that doesn’t mean women will play a back seat role.

Sutton said the 58-year-old Cordray has “earned his way” to topping the ticket through decades of public service at the local, state and federal levels.

The remaining Democratic candidates for governor are Cordray, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, Cleveland doctor Jon Heavey, Larry Ealy of Dayton, and Paul E. Ray of Alliance. The primary is May 8.

Other speakers at Sunday’s dinner will include Rob Jarvis, a Democratic candidate for Congress in Ohio’s 15th District, and Robert Klepinger, a Democratic candidate for Congress in Ohio’s 10th District.

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Rich Cordray (middle) posted on Twitter recently that he has received strong support from southern Ohio Democratic county chairs, including Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Judy Craig, (holding the sign). http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_27849294_1783360015299694_296315401_n.jpg Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Rich Cordray (middle) posted on Twitter recently that he has received strong support from southern Ohio Democratic county chairs, including Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Judy Craig, (holding the sign).

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

