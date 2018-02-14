Washington Middle School to present ‘The Lion King JR’

Washington Middle School will proudly present Disney’s “The Lion King JR” at the Washington Historic Auditorium this Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school aged performers, is based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor and the 1994 Disney film. The WMS cast contains approximately 80 students led by director Kristin Preston and assistant director Kevin Evans.

The Lion King JR tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters, including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon, and lovable warthog Pumbaa. To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar.

The Lion King JR features classic songs from the 1994 film such as “Hakuna Matata” and the academy winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.

Tickets are $6 for adults, and $3 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased at the Washington Middle School during school hours or simply at the door before the show. All seats are general admission.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_WMS-LKJr-Square.jpg