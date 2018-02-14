Second large dryer passes through town

A giant trailer carrying a large dryer that will be utilized at a new 1.4 million-square-foot tissue plant in Pickaway County traveled through Washington Court House Wednesday afternoon. As the convoy made its turn in front of Kroger, vehicles were cleared and traffic lights were adjusted to help the large load smoothly traverse through the city.

