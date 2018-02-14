Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 11

Jordan T. Morris, 18, 510 E. Market St., obstruction, underage consumption.

Trevor Campbell, 20, 423 Second St., domestic violence.

Paulette J. Humphrey, 69, Greenfield, speed 40/25.

Joshua W. Ballard, 34, 505 Rawlings St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant/domestic.

Kristina M. Burns, 31, 311 N. Main St., disorderly (minor misdemeanor).

Matthew T. Stroup, 26, 311 N. Main St., disorderly (minor misdemeanor).

Adam M. Crabtree, 20, 303 Cloverleaf Lane, window tint violation, no operator’s license.

Michael J. Lawson, 32, Johnstown, Ohio, failure to yield at stop sign.

Michelle D. Woolridge, 39, Leesburg, fictitious registration, license forfeiture suspension, failure to comply (third-degree felony), warrant from Greenfield Police Department for failure to comply, five counts of possession of food stamps card (fifth-degree felonies).

Quentin M. Binegar, 42, Greenfield, warrant/failure to appear Madison County Sheriff’s Office, warrant for Adult Parole violation, possession of food stamp card (fifth-degree felony).

Feb. 10

Danny R. Collins, 55, 417 Clyburn Ave., disorderly by intoxication.

Brian E. Hinkley, 34, 546 Warren Ave., stop sign violation, unsafe vehicle.

Brandon S. Warner, 33, 517 Broadway St., possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Colton L. Carr, 27, 736 Park Drive, failure to obey traffic control device.

Tina Mosbacker, 54, 2021 Heritage Drive, OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), left of center, no operator’s license.

Ashley J. Ward, 31, Cincinnati, window tint violation, no front license plate.

Frank A. Henize, 42, 906 N. North St., possession of drugs.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., fictitious registration.

Lance M. Harris, 37, 1339 Bogus Road, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., speed, failure to reinstate.

Brock A. Jean, 38, 3571 State Route 753, excessive smoke.

Feb. 9

Brian L. Moore, 36, New Holland, four bench warrants for failure to appear.

James A. Saxour, 36, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, obstructing, possession of drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business.

Perry W. Toppins, 53, 444 Peddicord Ave., excessive noise.

Michael W. Keeton, Jr., 22, Frankfort, no operator’s license.

Feb. 8

William A. Tanner, 59, Jeffersonville, expired registration.

Laura L. Jones, 31, 886 State Route 72, Sabina, no operator’s license, failure to control.

Claudia R. Mollett, 45, 847 Pin Oak Plaza, no operator’s license.

Feb. 7

Brian K. Blade, 44, 13 Wagner Court, Apt. A, unlawful restraint.

Matthew R. Miller, 32, 321 Delaware St., expired registration.

Lauro R. Rodriguez, 27, 320 Cherry St., no operator’s license.

Cody A. Scarberry, 315 Worley St., bench warrant – two counts of failure to appear.

Feb. 6

Stephen J. Pitts, 234 Kennedy Ave., no operator’s license, right of way violation when turning left.

Joseph P. Simmons, 633 E. Paint St., violation of protection order (first-degree misdemeanor), no operator’s license.

Feb. 5

Cole M. Campbell, 26, 413 Lewis St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Benjamin L. Ford, 30, 961 Delaware St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Ashley D. Watson, 30, 10100 New Martinsburg Road, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Christian Morris, Jeffersonville, no operator’s license.

Marco Antonio Mendoza Moreno, 29, 1113 State Route 38 NE, no operator’s license.