SSCC marks National Engineering Week from Feb. 20-23

Southern State Community College is celebrating National Engineering Week with open house events Feb. 20-23 on the college’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. During the four days of open house events, the engineering lab will be open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. for visitors to meet with engineering faculty, tour the labs, discuss engineering options, and enjoy snacks, games, and freebies.

The National Society of Professional Engineers has declared Feb. 18-24 as National Engineering Week, with Feb. 22 specially designated as Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

Southern State offers several programs under the engineering discipline, including Aviation Maintenance, Computer Assisted Design, Electrical/Electronics Technology, and Electro-Mechanical Engineering.

Students currently enrolled in the engineering programs at Southern State were invited to share their stories with those who may be considering a similar pathway:

“I grew up around all men basically, so I was always in the garage helping fix whatever it was that they were working on,” said Courtney Ridenour. “My grandfather and step-brother work in the aviation field, which sparked my interest. I became enrolled in SSCC’s Aviation Maintenance program and I love it! My goal is to be able to work on private aircrafts and relocate to California to start my career.”

“Building, designing, painting, and drawing are big passions of mine,” said Dawn Pollock. “When I first discovered Southern State’s Computer Assisted Design program, I honestly was not sure what it was, but decided to give it a try since it included many of the skills I loved to do. Now enrolled in my second semester, I have come to love the program and all of the work that goes with it.

“When I was 15, I helped re-wire an old 1979 Ford F100 that had a possible ‘short’ in the wiring system. This experience, in all its details, sparked my interest in electronics,” said Brandon Burke. “I plan to not only obtain my Electrical/Electronics degree from Southern State, but also earn the Electro-Mechanical Engineering degree as well. Earning the double ‘EE’ title will allow me to be more versatile in my career.”

“As a current technician at a local engineering facility, I wanted the opportunity for career advancement within the company,” said Tiffany Brownlee. “I decided to enroll at Southern State to increase my knowledge of engineering. Engineering is the field for anyone who loves technology; there are so many different paths to take!”

For more information on the open house events scheduled for Feb. 20-23, please contact Jim Barnett, SSCC Assistant Professor of Engineering, at 800-628-7722, ext. 2746, or jbarnett@sscc.edu.

