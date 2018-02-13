Jr. Fair board members attend Ohio Fair Managers Convention

On a cold January morning, 10 Fayette County Jr. Fair Board members traveled to the Columbus Convention Center to attend the 93rd-annual Ohio Fair Managers Convention.

This year’s convention was headed by program chairman, Paul Harris. Harris, alongside his team, was able to create a program of requested topics to better inform and coach Ohio fair boards and associates.

The convention began on Thursday, Jan. 4 and lasted until Sunday, Jan. 7. The members of the Fayette County Jr. Fair Board attended on Saturday, Jan. 6. The group of 10 girls joined the Fayette County Sr. Fair Board members at the convention.

Their morning started with the general session, where members of the Ohio Fair Managers Association talked about the convention. The group also got to witness the crowning of the 2018 Ohio Fairs’ Queen. Morgan McCutcheon, the representative from the Hartford Independence Fair, took home the crown.

However, one of the most memorable events the Jr. Fair Board members got to witness was hearing a moving and emotional speech from Ashlee Lundvall, a renowned speaker from Wyoming. Lundvall spoke of courage and bravery and the ability to overcome immense challenges.

After the general session, the members split and attended several informational sessions throughout the day. The sessions covered a multitude of topics. Topics ranged from public speaking, how to better involve youth at the fair, how to handle emergencies at the fair, and even how to handle difficult people.

Overall, all those who attended the conference gained valuable insight on how other fairs run differently than their own. They also were able to gain experience and knowledge on how to make the Fayette County Jr. Fair a more enjoyable experience for everyone who attends.

Junior Fair Board members were served lunch by the Senior Fair Board at the 2018 Ohio Fair Managers Convention. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_JuniorFairBoardGetsLunch.jpg Junior Fair Board members were served lunch by the Senior Fair Board at the 2018 Ohio Fair Managers Convention. Junior Fair Board members with some Senior Fair Board members at the 2018 Ohio Fair Managers Convention. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_JuniorFairBoardManagersConvention.jpg Junior Fair Board members with some Senior Fair Board members at the 2018 Ohio Fair Managers Convention. A great day at the Ohio Fair Managers Convention as Jr. and Sr. Fair Board met to discuss the 2018 fair approaching. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_JuniorFairBoardSeniorFairBoard.jpg A great day at the Ohio Fair Managers Convention as Jr. and Sr. Fair Board met to discuss the 2018 fair approaching.