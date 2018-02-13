Local students achieve Cedarville University Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — The following have been named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2017. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

– Madison Bender of Washington C.H.

– Justin Haldeman of Washington C.H.

– Katie Murray of Jamestown

