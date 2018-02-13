Great Oaks offers tours of CNC Manufacturing lab

Adults interested in a career in advanced manufacturing can arrange to tour the CNC Manufacturing lab at the Live Oaks Career Campus in Milford.

Tours are being offered by appointment from Monday through Thursday, 4:30-10:30 p.m., by calling the adult education office at 513-612-4908 or 513-612-4916.

Through the program students learn machine tool set-up and basic machining skills, basic computer numerical control (CNC) and computer-assisted drafting (CAD), plus blueprint reading in a fully-equipped manufacturing lab. Those who complete the program can earn a variety of professional credentials, including National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) certification.

CNC Manufacturing, offered starting in August at the Live Oaks Career Campus, will run from 4:30-10:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from August to June.

The CNC Manufacturing program is similar to the Precision Machining program offered through Great Oaks at the high school level.

“Our high school Precision Machining students are in high demand from area employers before they even graduate,” said Carol Gittinger, director of adult workforce development. “It’s time that adults in the tri-state have those same opportunities.”

The CNC Manufacturing program, like all Great Oaks full-time adult workforce development programs, is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education; students who qualify are eligible for federal financial aid. For more information, go to adults.greatoaks.com.