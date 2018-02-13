Traveling cargo load delayed Tuesday after breakdown

A large, oversized cargo load scheduled to travel through Washington Court House Tuesday has been delayed due to mechanical issues.

The City of Washington Court House and the Washington Court House Police Department confirmed the traveling oversize cargo load was delayed Tuesday.

The cargo load reportedly broke down in Bainbridge after having mechanical issues.

The oversize cargo load is now scheduled to come through Washington C.H. Wednesday sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The giant trailer is carrying two large dryers from Tennessee that will be utilized at a new 1.4 million-square-foot tissue plant in Pickaway County, according to reports.

Traffic delays are expected.

This is the second cargo load in the past few weeks after the first load came through the city Friday, Jan. 26. Traffic at that time was stopped in all directions as crews needed to carefully maneuver the behemoth of a load under traffic lights and through the downtown area.

The first oversized load from Tennessee came through Washington C.H. Friday, Jan. 26.