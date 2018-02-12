Posted on by

Carnegie kids perform “The Mitten”


At storytime this week, children acted out the play “The Mitten” based on the classic book by Jan Brett. The actors each played an animal who wanted to stuff itself into a mitten to get out from the cold. Pictured (L-R) are Haniko, Felicity, Hartlyn, Macy, Adrianna, Ellie, and Abby.


In Thursday’s production, animals were played by (L-R) Abby, Emma, Kaden, Collins, Noah, Felicity, Kenley, and Cali.


Ruth and Elizabeth ring the gong in celebration of receiving their first Carnegie library card. Children can sign up for a card with a parent present once they are 5-years-old. Little brother and sister can’t wait to be next!


Conner, Anna, Max, and Annabel have milk and cookies with their stuffed animal friends at Saturday’s family Storytime.


At storytime this week, children acted out the play “The Mitten” based on the classic book by Jan Brett. The actors each played an animal who wanted to stuff itself into a mitten to get out from the cold. Pictured (L-R) are Haniko, Felicity, Hartlyn, Macy, Adrianna, Ellie, and Abby.

In Thursday’s production, animals were played by (L-R) Abby, Emma, Kaden, Collins, Noah, Felicity, Kenley, and Cali.

Ruth and Elizabeth ring the gong in celebration of receiving their first Carnegie library card. Children can sign up for a card with a parent present once they are 5-years-old. Little brother and sister can’t wait to be next!

Conner, Anna, Max, and Annabel have milk and cookies with their stuffed animal friends at Saturday’s family Storytime.

At storytime this week, children acted out the play “The Mitten” based on the classic book by Jan Brett. The actors each played an animal who wanted to stuff itself into a mitten to get out from the cold. Pictured (L-R) are Haniko, Felicity, Hartlyn, Macy, Adrianna, Ellie, and Abby.
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_tuesday-mitten-kids-1-.jpgAt storytime this week, children acted out the play “The Mitten” based on the classic book by Jan Brett. The actors each played an animal who wanted to stuff itself into a mitten to get out from the cold. Pictured (L-R) are Haniko, Felicity, Hartlyn, Macy, Adrianna, Ellie, and Abby.

In Thursday’s production, animals were played by (L-R) Abby, Emma, Kaden, Collins, Noah, Felicity, Kenley, and Cali.
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_thursday-mitten-kids-2.jpgIn Thursday’s production, animals were played by (L-R) Abby, Emma, Kaden, Collins, Noah, Felicity, Kenley, and Cali.

Ruth and Elizabeth ring the gong in celebration of receiving their first Carnegie library card. Children can sign up for a card with a parent present once they are 5-years-old. Little brother and sister can’t wait to be next!
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Ruth-and-Elizabeth-Goddard.jpgRuth and Elizabeth ring the gong in celebration of receiving their first Carnegie library card. Children can sign up for a card with a parent present once they are 5-years-old. Little brother and sister can’t wait to be next!

Conner, Anna, Max, and Annabel have milk and cookies with their stuffed animal friends at Saturday’s family Storytime.
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Stuffed-Animals-Milk-and-Cookies.jpgConner, Anna, Max, and Annabel have milk and cookies with their stuffed animal friends at Saturday’s family Storytime.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:48 pm |    

Geddes pleads guilty to firearm charge after police called to home

Geddes pleads guilty to firearm charge after police called to home
7:43 pm |    

BOE certifies primary ballot

BOE certifies primary ballot
6:22 pm |    

R-H receives Act of Kindness

R-H receives Act of Kindness