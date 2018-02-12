Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 11

Domestic Violence: At 10:34 a.m., a woman reported being assaulted by the father of her child, Trevor Campbell. Charges were filed.

Feb. 10

Disorderly Conduct: At 12:13 a.m., officers were called to the area of East Market Street near Walnut Street in reference to a reported intoxicated male on a bicycle. The male was located and found to be intoxicated to the point that he created a risk of physical harm to himself or others. The male, identified as Danny R. Collins, was arrested for the listed offense.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Drug Paraphernalia: At 1:19 a.m. during a routine traffic stop on East Temple Street, a passenger in the vehicle was found to be in possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. The passenger, identified as Brandon S. Warner, was arrested for the listed offenses.

Theft: At 6:27 a.m., Samuel Mincey reported that sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered his vehicle and removed property.

Theft: At 2:31 p.m., William Smith reported that sometime over the past few weeks, unknown person(s) removed property from his residence without his permission.

Feb. 7

Unlawful Restraint: At 12:51 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Wagner Court in reference to a complaint of a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male was preventing a female to leave the residence when she wished to do so. The male, identified as Brian K. Blade, was arrested for the listed offense.

Theft: At 3:23 p.m., Calvin Bellar reported that unknown person(s) removed cash from his residence without his permission.

Feb. 6

Violating Protection Order: At 7:21 p.m. during a routine traffic stop, it was learned by officers that a female passenger had a protection order against the driver of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Joseph P. Simmons, was arrested for the listed offense.

Feb. 5

Theft/Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments: At 11:27 p.m., officers responding on a call of a shoplifter found Ashley D. Watson had attempted to leave the store with merchandise she had not purchased. She was also found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle.