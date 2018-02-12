Ohio Forestry and Wildlife summer camp to debut new name

COLUMBUS – According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the Ohio Forestry and Wildlife Conservation Camp will welcome campers this summer with a new name, Camp Canopy.

Camp Canopy will feature the same learning topics, traditions and fun activities as the previously-named camp, just with a different look and feel, according to Jeremy Scherf, camp co-director and service forester with the ODNR Division of Forestry.

“It’s still the same camp focusing on the many elements of forestry and wildlife that we all know and love, but with a fresh facelift on the outside,” said Scherf. “Camp Canopy is the new and improved Ohio Forestry and Wildlife Conservation Camp.”

Students who have completed the eighth grade through high school seniors graduating the year of camp are invited to attend Camp Canopy, which will be held June 10-15. As in years past, the camp will be held at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake in Carroll County.

For more information about Camp Canopy, visit their new website at campcanopy.com.

