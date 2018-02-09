Geddes pleads guilty to firearm charge after police called to home

An intoxicated Washington C.H. man reported to be in possession of a large amount of firearms plead guilty Monday to having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

Court records state Charles R. Geddes, Jr., 59, has been held in the Fayette County Jail since his arrest Oct. 12.

He was conveyed Monday to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas and plead guilty to the weapons charge, and is now scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 20.

According to reports, Geddes’ wife went to the police department the night of Oct. 11 and said her husband had discharged a firearm while in the basement.

The report states that she and Geddes were going through a divorce and that she did not know if Geddes was “okay or not.”

Police officers went to the Geddes home on West Oakland Avenue.

The police officers found Geddes highly intoxicated in the basement with a loaded handgun, according to reports.

The wife told officers that he had a history with mental illness and had previously set their house on fire. He was taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital emergency room for a mental health evaluation. A large amount of firearms and knives were collected from the residence and placed into the police department evidence safe, reports said.

Geddes has 116 days of local jail time credit on the charge, according to court records.

Geddes’ final divorce hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7 but was re-scheduled for sometime in March, records said.

Fayette County Court of Common Pleas records show Geddes was charged with aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, in 2011, for which he sought behavioral and mental health treatment.

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching for @ashbunton.

