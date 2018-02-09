BOE certifies primary ballot

The Fayette County Board of Elections certified the candidates and issues for the May 8 primary election ballot on Friday.

As reported by the Record-Herald in January, the Fayette County Commissioners placed a 1.3-mill, three-year tax levy for ambulance and emergency medical services on the ballot in order to keep county-wide services intact. The estimated property tax revenue that will be produced by the 1.3 mills is calculated to be $1,043,587, according to the certificate signed by Fayette County Auditor Aaron Coole.

Jefferson Township also has a levy for ambulance and EMS services — a 5-mill levy for a “continuing period of time.”

Candidates

As previously reported, Brenda Mossbarger will be running against auditor Aaron Coole in the Republican primary.

Jim Garland, a Republican, is running for Fayette County Commissioner, as longtime commissioner Jack DeWeese has decided not to seek another term. DeWeese was appointed as commissioner on Sept. 4, 2000 by the Fayette County Republican Central Committee following the death of then-commissioner Delbert Haines. That same year, DeWeese, who was filling an unexpired term, also won at the November election.

Sandra Wilson, who was recently appointed by the Fayette County Republican Central Committee as the new Fayette County Clerk of Courts following the retirement of Evelyn Pentzer, will also be running in the primary unopposed.

Several races within the Republican Central Committee were certified Friday: Steve Begin and Alfred Cornell in precinct 1-C; Evelyn Pentzer and Lyle Ranson in 3-D; Gregg Phipps and Cathy Templin in 3-F; Val McKinney and Joni Sword in 4-B; Wayne Arnold and Glenn Rankin in Jasper Township; Robin Beekman and Jeffrey Schlichter in Paint Township; Janet Anderson and Jack McDaniel in Perry Township; and David Edwards, Bryana Gibbs and E. Renee Loyd in Union North.

All of the candidates running for positions on the Fayette County Democratic Central Committee are uncontested.

Important Dates

The last day to protest partisan candidates’ petitions is Feb. 23.

Voter registration ends April 9

Absentee voting begins April 10.

County EMS 1.3-mill levy set to go to voters

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

