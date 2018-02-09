R-H receives Act of Kindness

A large crockpot full of hot chili con carne on a cold winter day. Altrusa’s Communications Committee decided there could be no more suitable recipient for the committee’s “Random Act of Kindness” than the Record-Herald, which helps inform the community of this Washington C.H. service organization’s many local projects. Debra Corbell-Grover, chair of the committee, prepared the main attraction for the newspaper employees’ Friday lunch. Shown (from left): Altrusans Alice Craig, Debra Grover and Katie Bottorff, who is also general manager of the Record-Herald; then Record-Herald staff Adam Hoover and Colleen McCord; and Altrusans Nancy Hammond and President Cathy White.

A large crockpot full of hot chili con carne on a cold winter day. Altrusa’s Communications Committee decided there could be no more suitable recipient for the committee’s “Random Act of Kindness” than the Record-Herald, which helps inform the community of this Washington C.H. service organization’s many local projects. Debra Corbell-Grover, chair of the committee, prepared the main attraction for the newspaper employees’ Friday lunch. Shown (from left): Altrusans Alice Craig, Debra Grover and Katie Bottorff, who is also general manager of the Record-Herald; then Record-Herald staff Adam Hoover and Colleen McCord; and Altrusans Nancy Hammond and President Cathy White. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_20180209_094606.jpg A large crockpot full of hot chili con carne on a cold winter day. Altrusa’s Communications Committee decided there could be no more suitable recipient for the committee’s “Random Act of Kindness” than the Record-Herald, which helps inform the community of this Washington C.H. service organization’s many local projects. Debra Corbell-Grover, chair of the committee, prepared the main attraction for the newspaper employees’ Friday lunch. Shown (from left): Altrusans Alice Craig, Debra Grover and Katie Bottorff, who is also general manager of the Record-Herald; then Record-Herald staff Adam Hoover and Colleen McCord; and Altrusans Nancy Hammond and President Cathy White.