Fayette County restaurant inspections: pest complaint, chlorine toxicity, expired milk

Fayette County Health Department conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

FEBRUARY 2

J’s Corner Bar & Grill, 1492 Yeoman Rd., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violation: Equipment, utensils, and linens – maintenance and operation. One cutting board found in disrepair. Violation: Physical facilities – maintenance and operation. Accumulated rat droppings located behind soda machine and behind the bar area.

El Canon, 1381 Leesburg Ave., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Follow-up to standard inspection. Follow-up violation: Plumping. Follow-up notes: All food items inside of the walk-in and reach-in coolers are now properly separated and date marked. The can opener is now clean to sight and touch. The dry food containers are now labeled and covered. The food containers and utensils are now stored dry. Thermometers are now available inside the coolers. Violation notes: The reach-in cooler (preparation cooler) still needs to be repaired as there were plumbing issues. The establishment must continue to keep all food items out of this cooler until repaired and hot water must be provided at all hand-wash sinks. Re-inspection date: Feb. 5.

Dragon Inn, 22 Washington Square, Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violation: Water, plumbing, and waste – plumbing system. The hand washing sink was found to be used for other purposes such as rinsing off cutting boards. A hand washing sink must be maintained at all times so that it is accessible for employees and must be used for hand washing only. Violation: Food – protection from contamination after receiving. Ready-to-eat food containers were found stored on the floor. Violation: Equipment, utensils, and linen. Fan guards in walk-in cooler dusty. Accumulation of dirt on kitchen floor. Test strips for sanitizing solution not readily available.

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 220 Washington Square, Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violation: Food – protection from contamination after receiving. Ice scoop observed laying on ice. Violation: Equipment, utensils, and linen – maintenance and operation, cleaning of equipment. Door to walk-in cooler in disrepair. Fan guards dusty. Violation: Poisonous or toxic materials – operational supplies and applications. Chlorine levels too high in dishwasher.

Hong Kong Buffet, 1142 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Complaint, standard inspection. Violation: Food – limitation of growth of organisms. Wiping cloths must be kept in a sanitizing solution when not in use to prevent the spread of contamination. Customer complained of cockroach observed. No roaches were observed, management provided receipts for pest control.

FEBRUARY 1

Dairy Queen, 205 W. Court St., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Follow-up to standard inspection. Follow-up violation: none. Follow-up notes: Hand wash sink and mop sink have been installed and these are in compliance.

Fayette County Early Learning Center, 41 Colonial Drive, Jeffersonville. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violation: Equipment, utensils, and linen – maintenance and operation. Observed a few cracked plates and informed the head cook that the plates need to be replaced.

Demented Bar & Grill, 618 Rose Ave., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Follow-up to standard inspection. Follow-up violation: none. Follow-up notes: All previous violations have been corrected.

American Legion 25, 1240 US 22 N.W., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Follow-up to standard inspection. Follow-up violation: none. Follow-up notes: The previous date marking issue has been corrected and new test strips provided for sanitizer solution.

Nagasaki, 240 E. Court St., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violation: Food – protection from contamination after receiving. Dry food containers were found stored on the floor in the storage area. Violation: Equipment, utensils, and linens – numbers and capacities, maintenance and operation, cleaning of equipment and utensils. Items found with accumulation of food residue or dust: plates, cups, microwave, fan guards in walk-in and reach-in coolers, hand-wash sink, walls, and floors. No test strips for sanitizing solution. Cutting boards in disrepair. Mouse droppings found throughout the establishment. Follow-up visit scheduled for Feb. 8.

FEBRUARY 2

Streetside 62, 2007 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Follow-up to standard inspection. Follow-up violation: none. Follow-up notes: All previous violations have been corrected.

JANUARY 30

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court St., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Follow-up to standard inspection. Follow-up violation: none. Follow-up notes: Previous violation corrected, mashed potatoes found to be at correct temperature.

Elks Lodge, 277 S. Main St., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Follow-up to standard inspection. Follow-up violation: none. Follow-up notes: Food items inside walk-in and reach-in coolers are now date marked and properly separated.

Mugs & Jugs Draft House, 1309 US 35 SE, Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violation: Equipment, utensils, and linens – cleaning of equipment and utensils. The microwave was found with an accumulation of food residue.

JANUARY 31

Hampton Inn, 11484 Allen Rd. N.W., Jeffersonville. Reason for visit: Follow-up to standard inspection. Follow-up violation: none. Follow-up notes: Previous violations corrected.

El Canon, 1381 Leesburg Ave., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violation: Management and personnel – personal cleanliness. Staff stated that they washed their hands in the three compartment sink (ware-washing sink) even though they have a hand washing sink. Informed that employees must use hand washing sink to wash hands. Violation: Food – protection from contamination after receiving and limitation of growth of organisms. Raw eggs were found stored next to raw veggies and over ready-to-eat food items. Several containers filled with dry food items were found inside the main kitchen area without food labels and uncovered. Items in the walk-in cooler were not date-marked. Raw chicken, beef, and shrimp located inside the cooler at temperatures above 41 degrees. Violation: Equipment, utensils, and linens – numbers and capacities, cleaning of equipment and utensils, protection of clean items. The can opener was found to have an accumulation of food residue. Food utensils were found clean and stacked away while wet. Reach-in coolers were found without thermometers. Violation: Physical facilities – maintenance and operation. Stained ceiling tiles were found in the kitchen area. Violation: Water, plumbing and waste – plumbing system.

Fayette County Early Learning Center, 1400 US 22 N.W., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violation: Equipment, utensils and linen – design and construction, maintenance and operation. A few plates were found cracked. Cutting boards in disrepair.

JANUARY 29

Demented Bar & Grill, 618 Rose Ave., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violation: Food – limitation of growth of organisms. Lettuce and sliced tomato found without date markings. Milk was expired.

American Legion 25, 1240 US 22 N.W., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violation: Food – limitation of growth of organisms. Items inside walk-in and reach-in coolers found without date markings. Violation: Equipment, utensils, and linen. Test strips expired for sanitizer solution.