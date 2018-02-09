Wilt succeeds at Regional Model U.N. contest, readies for nationals

CEDARVILLE — Michael Wilt, of Washington C.H., and Model U.N. teammates from Cedarville University made an impressive showing at the Dayton Model United Nations Conference (DAYMUNC) at Sinclair Community College on Feb. 3 and 4.

Cedarville’s diplomats won three of four outstanding delegate awards, the top individual honor at the competition, and 10 of 20 total awards available. Cedarville’s 15-member team competed Feb. 2-3 with Wright State University, University of Dayton, Sinclair, Marietta College, and Northern Kentucky University.

Cedarville is now headed to the national Model U.N. in mid-March in New York City.

“We are already traveling for nationals,” said Dr. Glen Duerr, faculty advisor and assistant professor of international studies. “The team is in really good shape given this result.”

The Model U.N. team began in 2003 under the leadership of Dr. Frank Jenista, professor of international studies and former U.S. diplomat. The team earned “Outstanding Delegation” at the 2015 and 2016 national contest.

