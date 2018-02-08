New MTHS construction going well

Miami Trace Local Schools recently provided an update on the new high school construction project and despite less than desirable weather, administrators are pleased with the progress.

On the Miami Trace Local Schools website, http://www.miamitrace.k12.oh.us/, visitors can see the latest progress on the new building. An update was provided as of Feb. 1 and included descriptions on various areas of the school.

“The cold weather months can prove to be a challenging time on a construction project,” the update reads. “The team hopes for mild weather, but sometimes things don’t quite work out that way. The past few months have been filled with very cold temperatures with snow, and then rain when temperatures are moderate. The good news is that the construction team has done a great job of managing the work crews to keep them as productive and efficient as possible during this time. For the entire building, the exterior masonry is completed and windows are installed.”

An additional summary was provided due to a variety of smaller activities going on in various areas of the new school:

In areas E and F (science and vocational), paint and drywall work is going on and mechanical systems were installed.

In area D (two-story academic wing), metal studs and door frames were installed. Additionally, mechanical system installation, including plumbing, electrical and HVAC, are ongoing and final roofing materials were being installed.

In area C (main office, commons, kitchen), structural steel has almost been completed. Metal roof deck is ongoing and the lobby area for the gym and auditorium are being framed.

In area B (auditorium), structural steel installation, as well as mechanical systems work, have started and floors have been poured. For the main mechanical room, major mechanical systems have been installed and electrical panels are being installed.

Finally, in area A (athletic and gym), structural steel is being installed in the gym and the metal roof deck was installed in other areas. Plumbing and electrical work has also started in restrooms and locker rooms.

“Keep in mind that with a building of over 162,000 square feet, construction activities are in various stages as you move through the building,” the online update reads. “In some areas, cabinets will be installed at the same time that roofing is being installed in other areas. The ‘art’ of these projects is keeping the various contractors flowing through the building in an organized and efficient manner. Ruscilli Construction has done a great job with this process thus far. Thank you for your continued support and Go Panthers!”

For anyone who has not had a chance, the administrators are encouraging website visitors to take a “virtual tour” of the new school. According to the website, this feature gives a realistic and exciting opportunity to “fly” through the building. The project continues to be on track to open for students in January 2019.

The information in this article was obtained from the Miami Trace Local Schools website. Contact Miami Trace Local Schools at (740) 335-3010 or email bfranke@mtpanthers.org for any questions concerning the project.

An update was made available Feb. 1 on the Miami Trace Local Schools website to inform the community of the progress made on the new high school building. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_20180208_110859.jpg An update was made available Feb. 1 on the Miami Trace Local Schools website to inform the community of the progress made on the new high school building.

Miami Trace website provides update on project

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy