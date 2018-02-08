Brown named member of the Alexander Hamilton Society at Ashland

ASHLAND — Jacob Brown, of New Holland, is now a member of Ashland University’s Alexander Hamilton Society.

Brown is majoring in political science. He is a 2017 graduate of Miami Trace High School.

The Alexander Hamilton Society or (AHS) seeks to gather students and prominent members of foreign policy, national security, and international affairs community to foster debate and discussion and create a network of students and professionals to use to their advantages. AHS is an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting constructive debate on basic principles and contemporary issues in foreign, economic and national security policy.

