SAR honors Fleisher for meritorious service

Curtis E. Fleisher, who served 15 years as principal of Miami Trace High School, has been a resident of the Court House Manor Nursing Home for the past two years. The 86-year-old Fleisher recently received a surprise visit from Shawn A. Cox, vice president of the Ohio Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), who presented him with the organization’s prestigious Meritorious Service Medal.

Prior to becoming a resident of the nursing home, Fleisher was a very active member of the Arthur St. Clair Chapter of the SAR. During the presentation ceremony, Cox reviewed Fleisher’s record of outstanding and distinguished service to the SAR.

He noted Fleisher served the Arthur St. Clair Chapter Sons of the American Revolution with great distinction as an officer of the chapter for 11 years. He served three years as chapter secretary-treasurer, two years as chapter president, and six (6) years as chapter chaplain.

He also served for several years as chairman of the Jr. ROTC committee and presented the Jr. ROTC medal to cadets at the Laurel Oaks Career Center in Wilmington and to ROTC cadets at Paint Valley High School during their annual awards ceremonies. He also presented the SAR Flag Award to recipients of that honor. At least once a year for over a decade, he obtained a speaker for the chapter meetings and participated in numerous grave marking ceremonies for Revolutionary War veterans.

Fleisher, a U. S. Army Korean War veteran, previously received the SAR Veteran’s War Medal and the SAR’s Silver Good Citizenship Medal. He joined the SAR in 1996 based on the Revolutionary War service of his fourth great-grandfather, Henry Fleisher, who served as a second lieutenant in the 12th Regiment of Virginia Foot Soldiers.

Shawn A. Cox, vice president of the Ohio Society SAR, presents Curtis E. Fleisher (right), a former Miami Trace High School principal and past president of the Arthur St. Clair Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), the organization's Meritorious Service Medal.