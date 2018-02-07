Snow, ice accumulate in county

Despite significant accumulation of ice and four to five inches of snow in some areas of Fayette County, there were no serious accidents or injuries reported as of Wednesday evening.

Winter weather rolled through the county overnight and into Wednesday morning, but then began to dissipate shortly after noon.

“There were a few slide-offs and there was a semi rollover on 35 at the Greene County line, but there were no serious injuries,” said Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. “I think our residents were aware of the ice and either drove smart or didn’t drive at all.”

Fayette County was at a Level One snow emergency Wednesday morning, but it was lifted at around 2 p.m.

“Really, we stopped having inclement weather by around noon,” said Stanforth. “Now, the temperatures are still below freezing, but especially the main routes are so well salted that they are unlikely to freeze again overnight. Some of the secondary roads are still covered with snow or ice, so take your time on those and reduce your speed.”

Stanforth estimated that some of the northern parts of the county, especially the Jeffersonville area, received around four to five inches of snow. South of Washington Court House probably received less than an inch.

Washington Court House City Schools and Miami Trace Local Schools closed Wednesday due to the inclement weather. Sporting events and practices for both districts were also rescheduled.

According to weather.com, the county will likely get a break from snow and ice until Sunday.

On Thursday, the forecast calls for partly cloudy weather with a high of 25 degrees. There will be a little bit of a warm-up for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures of 45 and 38. The current forecast calls for possible ice turning to snow on Sunday with a high of 31.

Snow covered the county Wednesday following another winter storm, including in this field off State Route 41 near Miami Trace High School.

