Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The lunch menu for the Fayette County Commission on Aging for the week of Feb. 12-16 is as follows:

MONDAY

Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, seasoned Brussel sprouts, fruit, animal crackers.

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread muffin, fruit in Jell-o.

WEDNESDAY

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned broccoli, gingersnaps, fruit juice.

THURSDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit juice, fruit.

FRIDAY

Roast pork, dressing with gravy, glazed sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, fruit.

The activity schedule for the Commission on Aging for the week of Feb. 12-16 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support meeting

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch