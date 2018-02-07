Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The lunch menu for the Fayette County Commission on Aging for the week of Feb. 12-16 is as follows:
MONDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, seasoned Brussel sprouts, fruit, animal crackers.
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread muffin, fruit in Jell-o.
WEDNESDAY
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned broccoli, gingersnaps, fruit juice.
THURSDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit juice, fruit.
FRIDAY
Roast pork, dressing with gravy, glazed sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, fruit.
The activity schedule for the Commission on Aging for the week of Feb. 12-16 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support meeting
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch