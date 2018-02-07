Posted on by

Wilt named to Cedarville University’s Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — Michael Wilt, of Washington C.H., has been recognized for achieving the Dean’s Honor List for fall semester, 2017 at Cedarville University in Cedarville. Students on the Dean’s Honor List have achieved a 3.75 GPA for the semester while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the university, visit www.cedarville.edu.

