Country star, John Michael Montgomery, to headline 2018 Scarecrow Festival

Country music star, John Michael Montgomery, has been booked as the headline entertainment for the 2018 Scarecrow Festival in downtown Washington Court House.

Montgomery, who has sold over 16 million albums and has had 15 number one singles, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. The three-day, popular annual festival is scheduled for Sept. 14-16.

“We look forward to John Michael Montgomery’s visit to Fayette County,” said Jolinda Van Dyke, the executive director of Fayette County Travel & Tourism. “Mark your calendars now for September 14, 15 and 16. The Scarecrow committee is busy planning another successful festival that you won’t want to miss.”

More entertainment announcements for the festival will be released at a later date.

Since the days when “Life’s A Dance” turned Montgomery from an unknown artist into a national star, the Kentucky-born artists’s rich baritone has carried that most important of assets — believability. Songs like “I Swear,” “I Love the Way You Love Me” and “I Can Love You Like That” still resonate across the landscape, according to his bio.

Now, with the release of Time Flies, which he co-produced with Byron Gallimore, Montgomery takes another big step forward, strengthening his position as one of the most versatile and compelling vocalists on the country scene.

The emotional centerpiece for Montgomery, according to his bio, is “All In A Day,” the song that contains the lyric that gave the album its name.

“That song talks about how time flies,” he said, “and I got to thinking that it seems like yesterday that ‘Life’s A Dance’ was out and people were asking me, ‘Where would you like to be in 10 or 15 years?’ ‘Still here!’ was my answer and, thankfully, I am still here. Longevity was more important to me than anything else, and to still be able to do something I love so much is wonderful. Still, it’s gone by so quickly that I thought, ‘I’m going to build an album around that.’ That’s where the shape of this album came from.”

Montgomery has had a steady stream of hits, with songs like “Rope the Moon,” “If You’ve Got Love,” “No Man’s Land,” “Cowboy Love,” “As Long As I Live,” “Friends” and “How Was I To Know,” establishing him as one of the elite acts of the era. He received the CMA Horizon award and was named the ACM’s Top New Vocalist, setting off a long series of awards that included the CMA’s Single and Song of the Year, Billboard’s Top Country Artist, and a Grammy nomination.

