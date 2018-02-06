Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 4

Joseph D. Hodge, 31, Pataskala, Ohio, toys in the street, no operator’s license.

Matthew P. Scarberry, 34, 310 N. Hinde St., criminal trespass.

Lindi S. Giffin, 26, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing, bench warrant – failure to comply (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office).

Charles E. Keilback, 47, 438 Highland Ave., marked lanes violation, leaving the scene.

Feb. 3

Ashley D. Bennett, 25, Jeffersonville, no operator’s license.

Mason R. Clifford, 18, Chillicothe, speed.

Benjamin G. Smith, 42, 4980 State Route 41, no operator’s license.

Feb. 2

Lauren R. Palmer, 28, Jeffersonville, no operator’s license.

Joseph R. Stokes, 30, Reynoldsburg, speed, no passing.

Ryan A. Tucker, 30, 525 Leslie Trace, no operator’s license.

Natasha B. Howland, 30, at large, probation violation.

Mark R. Wickensimer, 45, 510 S. North St., physical control.

James D. Pollard, 21, 1209 Farmington Lane, Highland County Sheriff’s Office failure to appear bench warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron M. Eddlemon, 27, 456 N. Fayette St., no operator’s license.

Duale Jeberil Seid, 48, Apple Valley, Minn., failure to control.

Gary A. Nutter, II, 26, 2623 Snowhill Road, expired registration.

Feb. 1

Daniel L. Vandyke, 60, 804 Columbus Ave., speed 40/25.

Heather Winters, 30, at large, burglary, theft (fifth-degree felony).

Jamie Bowles, 37, 44 Colonial Drive, Apt. A, violation of protection order.

Gregory S. Harmon, 38, Circleville, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Heith A. Castro, 29, 1025 Dayton Ave., Apt. 2, no operator’s license.

Jan. 31

Bryan D. Darlington, 49, Greenfield, disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Natasha Howland, 30, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Ronald N. Sapp, 42, Hillsboro, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Tony S. Peterman, 28, 94 Jamison Road, Lot 134, violation of protection order, no operator’s license.

Mikka D. Winters, 27, 320 N. Hinde St., fictitious plates, wrongful entrustment.

Female, 17, Washington C.H., assault.

Jennifer Minor, 41, 508 Fourth St., no operator’s license.

Leanne Roper, 36, 628 E. Elm St., wrongful entrustment.

Jan. 30

Shay D. Pinkerton, 49, 434 Comfort Lane, failure to control.

Sarah B. Throckmorton Schwalbauch, 29, 426 C Peddicord Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Rita A. Scott, 59, Greenfield, speed 50/35.

April L. Kingery, 42, 407 Peddicord Ave., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

Ronald Leach, Jr., 40, 5509 Palmer Road, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Anthony T. Hall, 26, 610 S. Fayette St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jan. 29

Laura L. Jordan, 46, 4161 Greenfield Sabina Road, receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor).