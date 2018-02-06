Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 4

Criminal Trespass: At 2:30 p.m., employee of Walmart reported that Matthew Scarberry was in the store and that he had been previously prohibited from the property. The officer responding found Scarberry inside the store. Charges were filed.

Obstructing Official Business, Drug Abuse Instruments, Drug Paraphernalia: At 7:42 p.m. while investigating a possible wanted person, Lindi Giffin provided false information to officers. She was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic syringe. Charges were filed.

Feb. 1

Burglary: At 1:51 a.m., Samuel Harris reported that unknown person(s) entered his residence by unknown means and removed property.

Jan. 31

Violating a Protection Order: At 4:22 p.m. while on a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 400 block of Millikan Avenue, officers found that the passenger had a protection order against the driver of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Tony S. Peterman, was arrested for the listed offense.