Three WCH residents named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List

Cedarville University has named the following students to its Dean’s Honor List for fall semester 2017: Gretchen Milstead of Washington C.H., Cameron Pitstick of Washington C.H., and Lauren Smith of Washington C.H.

Students achieving this recognition maintained a 3.75 GPA for the semester while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

