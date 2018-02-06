Posted on by

Three WCH residents named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List

,

Submitted article

Cedarville University has named the following students to its Dean’s Honor List for fall semester 2017: Gretchen Milstead of Washington C.H., Cameron Pitstick of Washington C.H., and Lauren Smith of Washington C.H.

Students achieving this recognition maintained a 3.75 GPA for the semester while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings.

For more information about the university, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Submitted article

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:31 pm |    

Fayette County deer harvest up from last year

Fayette County deer harvest up from last year
4:06 pm |    

Winter weather strikes again

Winter weather strikes again
3:49 pm |    

Enochs honored with COOL appointment

Enochs honored with COOL appointment