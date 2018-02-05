‘Never Late for Dinner’: Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference examines Ohio’s predators

COLUMBUS – Join us as we welcome experts from here in Ohio and across the country to examine Ohio’s predatory animals at the 34th-annual Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference hosted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) on Tuesday, March 6, at the Ohio Union on The Ohio State University’s campus in Columbus.

From predators that fly sky high to those that howl in the night, this conference is sure to make attendees hungry for more information. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Aaron Corcoran from the University of North Carolina. Corcoran is passionate about communicating science to others and his research, which focuses on the aerial warfare between bats and their insect prey.

Doors open for registration at 8 a.m., and the conference, titled “Predators: Never Late for Dinner,” will run from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Ohio Union is located at 1739 North High St., Columbus, Ohio 43210 (Ohio State’s campus). The conference is sponsored by the ODNR Division of Wildlife and is open to the public. Conference attendees should park in the attached Ohio Union South parking garage for $10.

Register now at wildohio.gov or call 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543). People who register before Thursday, March 1, will receive a discounted rate of $25, and the cost will be $35 after that date or the day of the conference. A reduced price student registration is also available for $10. Those who register before the conference will have the option of signing up for the sit-down lunch.

Conference attendees who register before the conference may purchase the 2018 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp and pin featuring the eastern gartersnake at a discounted price of $12 for a 20 percent savings. The stamps and pins will also be available for purchase at the conference for the regular price of $15. Details about the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp are available at wildohio.gov. Proceeds from the sale of the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp are used to support endangered and threatened native species, habitat restoration, land purchases, conservation easements and educational products for students and wildlife enthusiasts.

The first Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference was held at The Ohio State University in 1985 with 40 people in attendance. The conference continues to grow, with more than 900 people attending last year’s daylong event. Representatives from a wide range of conservation and natural resource organizations will offer displays and be available to answer questions. ODNR staff will also be on hand to answer questions from those in attendance.

