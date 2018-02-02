Snow expected in county Sunday, Tuesday

Temperatures over the next week in Fayette County are expected to fluctuate between high 30s and low teens with a bit of precipitation in the form of snow and rain, according to weather.com.

The forecast for today is quite warm relative to the rest of the week as the high temperature is expected to remain around 39 degrees and the low is not even expected to drop below freezing. Winds could blow anywhere between 15 and 20 miles per hour throughout the day.

Sunday begins the precipitation in the county with a current 90 percent chance of snow during the morning, which should give way to rain showers during the afternoon. Temperatures will stay steady throughout the day in the mid 30s with winds blowing about 15 miles per hour. Current snowfall accumulation expected is around one inch. Snow showers will continue in the early evening hours before breaking into overcast skies. The low temperature is expected to bottom out around 16 degrees and winds will stay between 15 and 20 miles per hour.

Mostly sunny skies will accompany the start of the week on Monday. It is currently expected to be a little colder with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 20s all day. Winds will continue to decline and will be light and variable by night.

The most snowfall the county could see over the next week should come throughout Tuesday. Starting as a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon, Tuesday night will see the mix transition into just snow. Between day and night time accumulation, the county could expect anywhere between four and six inches of snow. Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s, low 30s, with a high of 35 degrees for the day. Winds could also increase to around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Finally, Wednesday is forecasted to have the last of the snowfall for the week with a light mix of wintry precipitation. Winds will pick up to almost 20 miles per hour throughout the day and the high temperature is expected to remain around 30 degrees. The low temperature of 11 degrees, coupled with winds, could make for a cold night.

The current forecast for Thursday through Sunday could see light precipitation, but mostly just cloudy or partly cloudy skies are expected. The low temperature for the end of the week is 11 degrees and the high temperatures will stay around the upper 20s.

