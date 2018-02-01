Columbus man pleads to shooting

A Columbus man was sentenced to three years in prison this week after admitting to shooting a Bloomingburg man in the stomach.

Jaquan Tyrell McCullough, 24, plead guilty Tuesday to one charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in Fayette County Court of Common Pleas.

Reports on the case said McCullough was a passenger in a car Aug. 8, 2016, on State Route 38 just south of the I-71 overpass when he asked the driver to pull over because he felt sick.

Reports said McCullough then exited the car and turned to fire a single shot at a 33-year-old driver through the open car window, hitting the man in the abdomen area, before fleeing on foot.

The driver of the car also left the scene, reports said, and drove to a residence on a lot at 71 Biddle Blvd. in the Village of Bloomingburg, and then called 911 at approximately 12:17 a.m.

The gunshot victim applied pressure to the wound area as Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy Todd Oesterle arrived and spoke to the man about the incident while waiting for Fayette County EMS to arrive, reports said.

Upon arriving, EMS located a small entry wound that was not bleeding externally. Reports said the victim had swelling under the skin and showed minimal distress as the EMS strapped him to a cot and took his vitals. He was transported by squad to the Fayette County Airport where he was airlifted by Med-Flight to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for further medical care, reports said.

Sheriff’s office deputies looked inside the car from the incident and located a spent shell casing on the passenger seat, reports said, and the car was impounded.

The gunshot victim’s wife told authorities that he called her after being shot just below the sternum.

A loaded handgun was later recovered by the sheriff’s office at the home of the gunshot victim’s mother’s house in Bloomingburg. The victim’s mother called the sheriff’s office and said that his wife had placed the handgun inside a box of trash.

The wife’s residence at 71 Biddle Blvd. was searched by authorities and several narcotic-related items were located, according to reports, but upon questioning the man’s wife denied that her husband’s gunshot wound was the result of a drug-related activity.

In an unrelated case, court records show that McCullough was ordered in December to serve one year in prison for trespass into a habitation by the Greene County Court of Common Pleas. Records show he was admitted Dec. 15 to North Central Correctional Institution.

McCullough, 24, sentenced to three years in prison

