NDOP Task Force holds first 2018 business meeting

County coordinator for the National Day of Prayer Task Force, Pat Brinkman, opened the first business meeting for 2018 with a devotional reading and prayer.

The main business of the evening centered on the yearly t-shirt sale. Nancy Boyer presented several designs and color combinations for the group to choose from. The shirts will emphasize this year’s theme – Pray for America – Unity. Samples of the shirts will be shown at the February meeting. Orders will be taken from Feb. 13 to March 13.

Those present signed up for areas of service they would be willing to be involved in during the upcoming months preceding the May 3 event. Mel Wickensimer offered prayer for those who will be participating.

Attendees were reminded of the weekly community prayer meeting held at Grace United Methodist Church each Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m. Anyone having a concern for our country or county is invited to come. You can offer a prayer silently or vocally. The meeting usually lasts about half an hour or so.

According to the 2017 Impact Report concerning last year’s NDOP, there were over 2 million Americans that participated in 30,000 events. Over 2 million were reached through social media. For the first time, the National Observance was held in the U.S. Capitol Building, hosted by members of Congress and led by the acting chairperson, Anne Graham Lotz. It was a very inspiring event.

The Fayette County Task Force is committed to promoting prayer in Fayette County. If you have the same concern, please join us at the Tuesday, Feb. 13 meeting at 7 p.m. at Court House Manor, Paddock Room.