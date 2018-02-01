Wilt helps bring UN legal counsel to Cedarville University campus

CEDARVILLE — As a member of executive council at Cedarville University, Michael Wilt of Washington C.H. helped welcome Meghan Fischer to campus for a lecture about “Legal and Political Barriers to Reach the Unreached with the Gospel.”

Fischer is a legal counsel at the United Nations (UN) and has participated in several UN commissions, including the Commission for Social Development, the Commission on the Status of Women, the Commission on Population and Development and the Rio+20 Conference on Sustainable Development. She also works as a researcher with the Alliance for Defending Freedom International and has served as the research and policy specialist at the World Youth Alliance.

For Wilt, as part of the executive council, hosting these events is a way to encourage discussion of new ideas and help educate peers on important issues.

“Christians are called to love their neighbor, they’re called to engage society and they’re called to spread the gospel,” said Wilt. “This kind of discussion provides avenues for us to realize how we can further do that.”

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings.

For more information about the university, visit www.cedarville.edu.