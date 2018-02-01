Heating assistance still available

The Fayette County Community Action Agency wants to remind Ohioans that heating assistance is available to eligible households through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The program runs until March 31.

Ohioans facing disconnection from their heating source, those who have been disconnected, or those who have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel may qualify. The household must also have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $43,050.

Individuals interested in receiving Winter Crisis assistance must have a face-to-face interview with certain documents at the local Community Action.

Documents needed:

– Picture ID

– Everyone in the household needs birth certificate or social security card

– Last 90 days household income

– Most recent electric and/or gas bill or new account numbers

– If household is at zero income, you will need a signed letter, from the person supporting the household including contact information (name, address and phone number). This letter should include the amount and frequency of assistance.

For more information about energy assistance programs, please call your local Community Action at 740-335-7282.

The office will be closed on Feb. 19 to observe Presidents’ Day.