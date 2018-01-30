17-year-old injured in SR 753 crash

A 17-year-old Washington C.H. resident was flown by medical helicopter to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus Tuesday morning following a one-vehicle accident on State Route 753 in Union Township.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Daniel Thomas Billingham, of 7755 Camp Grove Road, was driving a 1998 Honda Civic northbound on a snow-covered State Route 753 when he lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office report. The vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned.

Billingham was shortly thereafter transported to Wexner Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

According to a witness, Billingham was attempting to pass four vehicles at the time of the crash.

