Reward offered for information related to alleged robbery in Milledgeville

A reward is being offered for information regarding an alleged robbery in the Village of Milledgeville.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a home in the 8000 block of East Street in Milledgeville the morning of Jan. 2 after the homeowner reported being robbed. According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the homeowner reported that while he was in his detached garage, an unknown person or persons robbed him of several items before departing the area.

Stanforth said he is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) involved in this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jon Fausnaugh with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-463-6822 or the communication center at 740-335-6170. A tip may also be left by visiting the sheriff’s office website at www.faycoso.com and clicking on the “Report a Tip” link.

Alleged incident occurred Jan. 2 at Milledgeville home

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

