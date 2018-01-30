Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Jan. 29

Larceny: At 3:32 p.m., Mary Welton, of 1194 Greenfield-Sabina Road, reported that while parked at the Ohio Thrift store, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and removed several items.

Larceny: At 6:10 p.m., employee of Tractor Supply Company reported a male shoplifter in the store. Officers responding to the call found Jason D. Howland in possession of merchandise from the store that he had not purchased. Charges were filed.

Jan. 28

Larceny: Jeffrey L. Willis, of 819 Sycamore St., reported that someone stole his credit cards and used them to make several purchases in the Columbus area.

Jan. 27

Domestic Violence: At 5:05 p.m., a man reported that during an argument with a household or family member, he was physically assaulted. Alyssa G. Reed was arrested for the listed offense.

Theft: At 7:01 p.m., James Riley reported that unknown person(s) removed the rear license plate from his black 2006 Hummer.

Theft: At 8:12 p.m., Cynthia Delarosa reported that while at a residence on North Hinde Street, unknown person(s) took her prescription medication.

Jan. 26

Theft: At 1:17 p.m., Jermie Groves reported that unknown person(s) removed property from his residence without his permission.

Criminal Damaging: At 4:35 p.m., David Gardner reported that unknown person(s) damaged the windshield and driver side window on a 2003 Chevrolet van, which was parked at the rear of Point Realty on East Court Street.

Jan. 25

Burglary/Theft: At 5:33 a.m., Betty Garcia reported that unknown person(s) forced entry into her home and removed her 2007 Dodge Caliber from the garage. Person(s) then withdrew funds from her bank’s ATM with the card that was in the vehicle.

Violating Protection Order: At 7:23 a.m., a woman reported that a male who she has a protection order against was at her residence but had departed. Upon the arrival of officers, the male was located hiding in a shed at the rear of the property. The male, identified as Troy A. Estep, was arrested for the offense.

Theft: At 9:48 p.m., Laci Mollett reported that unknown person(s) removed money from her purse while she was at work at Long John Silvers.

Jan. 22

Larceny: At 2:56 p.m., Bertha Lampson, of 613 Village Court, reported that someone removed the temporary license tag from her vehicle.

Larceny: At 3:23 p.m., Cindy Little, of 112 W. Elm St., reported that sometime in the past week someone removed the front license plate from her vehicle.

Drug Abuse Instruments/Drug Paraphernalia: At 7:12 p.m., officers responding to 604 S. Fayette St. on a call of a drug overdose found Jason D. Howland unresponsive in a chair. Howland was treated by Fayette County Life Squad and later charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug Abuse Instruments: At 7:59 p.m., officers responding to the Dayton Avenue Flagway gas station on a call of a drug overdose found Robert Coil unresponsive inside the business. Coil was treated by Fayette County Life Squad and was later charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.