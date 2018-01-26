Traffic stalled by travelling massive cargo

A giant trailer carrying two large dryers from Tennessee that will be utilized at a new 1.4 million-square-foot tissue plant in Pickaway County traveled through downtown Washington Court House Friday. Traffic was stopped in all directions as crews needed to carefully maneuver the behemoth of a load under traffic lights and through the downtown area.

