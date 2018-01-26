New Great Oaks program prepares adults for advanced manufacturing

The newest adult workforce development program at Great Oaks Career Campuses will help area adults qualify for careers in precision machining and advanced manufacturing.

CNC Manufacturing, offered starting in August at the Live Oaks Career Campus in Milford, will give students skills and experience in using computer numeric control machines as well as other computerized and automated manufacturing equipment. The course will run from 4:30-10:30 p.m, Monday through Thursday, from August to June.

Students learn in a fully-equipped manufacturing lab. Those who complete the program can earn a variety of professional credentials, including National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) certification.

The CNC Manufacturing program is similar to the precision machining program offered through Great Oaks at the high school level.

“Our high school precision machining students are in high demand from area employers before they even graduate,” said Carol Gittinger, director of Adult Workforce Development. “It’s time that adults in the tri-state have those same opportunities.”

The CNC Manufacturing program, like all Great Oaks full-time adult workforce development programs, is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education; students who qualify are eligible for federal financial aid. For more information, go to adults.greatoaks.com.