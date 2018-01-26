Man entrapped following truck collision

A Xenia man had to be extricated from a vehicle Friday morning after two trucks collided in the State Route 435 intersection in front of Tanger Outlet Mall.

At 8:13 a.m., a semi truck with a flat bed trailer was exiting the TA truck stop and had the green light when a second truck, — an International electrical truck — ran a red light and struck the trailer of the semi truck, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

The driver of the International truck, identified as Wesley Shoemaker, was entrapped in the driver’s side, according to authorities. Personnel from the FCSO and the Jefferson Township Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated Shoemaker with a mechanical device.

Shoemaker was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, identified as Allen Mohres of Bristolville, Ohio, was uninjured, according to the FCSO.

A portion of Route 435 was shut down for about an hour while authorities cleared the scene. FCSO deputies, the Jefferson Township Fire Department and Fayette County EMS all responded to the scene.

The driver of an International electrical truck was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital Friday morning following a two-vehicle collision on State Route 435 in front of Tanger Outlet Mall. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_IMG952256.jpg The driver of an International electrical truck was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital Friday morning following a two-vehicle collision on State Route 435 in front of Tanger Outlet Mall.