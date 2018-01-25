WCH woman sent to prison for trafficking drugs near school

A Washington Court House woman was sent to prison on Wednesday for dealing drugs near McClain High School.

Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss sentenced Grace Lynn Cordell, 45, to two years and two months in prison after she pled guilty to trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

The indictment alleged Cordell sold or possessed the schedule I and II controlled substances of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil between the dates of April 18-21, 2017.

Cordell committed the crime while on post-release control after serving prison time in a Fayette County theft case. Cordell said during the court hearing that she was released from prison in February 2016 to a halfway house. She was sentenced to serve an additional 665 days in prison because she violated the terms of the post-release control.

According to Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins, as part of a plea agreement, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school zone, a third-degree felony, five counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of trafficking in heroin, both fifth-degree felonies, were dismissed.

As previously reported, Cordell was indicted by a Highland County Grand Jury on those charges in December.

Local defense attorney JD Wagoner, who represented Cordell, said at Wednesday’s hearing that his client recognized that what she did was wrong, and accepted responsibility for her actions.

Cordell offered an apology during proceedings.

“I’d just like to apologize to the court and to my family,” Cordell said.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Grace Cordell, right, appears in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday with defense attorney JD Wagoner. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_fcordellhearing.jpg Grace Cordell, right, appears in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday with defense attorney JD Wagoner.

WCH woman admitted to trafficking heroin near McClain H.S.