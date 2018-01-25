Enjoy the warmer temps while they last

Temperatures have been holding steady above freezing for several days, a trend that could mostly continue through the first of February.

Fayette County can expect temperatures to remain at highs above 30 degrees for almost the entirety of next week, according to weather.com. For today, the high temperature will be around 52 degrees with a low chance of rain showers during the nighttime when temperatures dip to 41 degrees. On Saturday, those rain showers will grow and are expected to continue throughout the majority of the day and into the nighttime hours. The low temperature for Saturday will be around 33 degrees.

Sunday is currently forecasted with partly cloudy skies and little or no precipitation. The day’s high temperature will stay around 45 degrees before dropping below freezing to 25 degrees in the evening and throughout the night.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the coldest days before February arrives. The high temperature for Monday is 31 degrees and the low is 17 degrees. Winds will remain between 10 and 20 miles per hour and a few flurries or even snow showers are possible. Tuesday’s high is currently forecasted at 28 degrees and the low will drop to 21. No precipitation is currently expected for Tuesday.

Another slight warmup for Wednesday and Thursday could be the last the county sees in the immediate future as current forecasts expect snow showers and temperatures at or below 33 degrees from Feb. 2 through Feb. 8.

Stay with the Record-Herald for regular updates on winter weather in Fayette County.

A snowman was seen on Dayton Avenue in Washington Court House chilling in the low temperatures last week, but he soon vanished as warmer temperatures moved into the region. According to weather forecasts, temperatures might become colder early next week with a low chance of snow showers or flurries. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_ProcessedMan.jpg A snowman was seen on Dayton Avenue in Washington Court House chilling in the low temperatures last week, but he soon vanished as warmer temperatures moved into the region. According to weather forecasts, temperatures might become colder early next week with a low chance of snow showers or flurries.

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

