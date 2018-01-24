Posted on by

Haithcock surpasses 1,000-point milestone


Washington High School junior Hannah Haithcock, above, middle, reached the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career with 3:26 to play in the third quarter of a non-conference game against Huntington Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 at Washington High School. The game was stopped for a few moments to recognize her achievement. She is joined by her family, above (l-r); mom Angie, brother Noah, Hannah, dad Steve and brother Isaiah. For more on the game, please see today’s sports.


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

