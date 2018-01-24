Two killed, two injured at London apartment complex

Two men were killed and two others injured as the result of gunfire exchanged during a home invasion Monday night at Madison Lamplight Court Apartments in London.

The incident occurred some time around 11:29 p.m., starting inside apartment 10 C before spilling out into the adjoining courtyard.

According to the news release provided by London police, officers dispatched to the scene after receiving a call reporting shots having been fired.

Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of two men lying on the ground.

Lamplight resident, William Benson, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found lying just a few feet outside of the apartment door.

Suspected invader, Justin Coffey, 24, of London, was found further down the sidewalk into the courtyard. Coffey was transported by Madison County EMS to Madison Health, and from there, to Grant Hospital in Columbus where he expired, according to the official statement.

A second resident, 28-year-old Zachary A. Edmond was taken to Madison Health by a neighbor where he was stabilized and then transported to a hospital in Columbus.

The fourth man — the currently unnamed second suspect in the invasion — reportedly drove himself to Springfield Regional Medical Center in Clark County where he was treated and then transported to another hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, “There is no clear motive at this time,” said London Police Chief Glenn Nicol. “There was an exchange of gunfire inside the residence which then continued outside.”

It was quick thinking neighbor, Tyler Hardin, that drove Edmond to Madison Health, possibly saving his life.

“I heard gunshots and then heard Zach scream ‘Someone call 911, somebody call the cops!’ and then I stepped outside,” said Hardin. That’s when Hardin realized Edmond had been shot.

He grabbed his car keys while his girlfriend, Judy Schaub, called 911.

“I saw Billy laying there and I knew he was gone — I knew it was Billy, I saw his face,” Hardin said.

“And what we are assuming was Justin at the end of the sidewalk — it was dark,” Schaub added.

Other immediate neighbors did not venture outside initially the pair said.

Of Benson, the couple said he was the quiet type who kept mostly to himself, preferring to go to work and then come home and play Pokemon and games on his PlayStation 4.

Hardin and Schaub also suggested that portions of the incident may have been captured on video, as Edmond had installed a security camera due to unknown parties vandalizing his and Benson’s cars a month or so prior.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

