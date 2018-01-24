“Cities and towns across the United States have come to see that a prosperous, sustainable community is only as healthy as its core. In order to build a stronger downtown business, core evaluations of success and failures and ‘what’s next’ need to occur.”

This is how Chelsie Baker, director of economic development for the City of Washington C.H., opened the first of what is intended to become monthly meetings to bring the economic life of Washington Court House back to a place of pride where our residents want to visit and shop, but also a downtown that draws others into the community.

With approximately a dozen businesses and organizations represented, the discussion first centered around what are the successes. The Chocolate Walk, the revived Scarecrow Festival and the Christmas Parade were all deemed successful and minor changes for the three were discussed.

Ideas for future events for the downtown were varied. If you have ideas for downtown events or are interested in attending the Main Street Committee meetings, please contact Chelsie Baker at the city offices (740-636-2354).

