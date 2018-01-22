Last week to register for Groundhog’s Breakfast

This is the last week to register for the sixth-annual Groundhog’s Day Breakfast, according to Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Whitney Gentry.

The breakfast will be held on Feb. 2 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds with McDonald’s of Fayette County as the corporate sponsor.

“The last day to register is this Friday, January 26 and I would suggest registering online, calling the Chamber of Commerce at (740) 335-0761 or emailing me to register,” Gentry said. “We always have a great turnout. This is a great networking opportunity as well as a good way to kick off the new year. We use the meeting as our annual business forecast event. We take a look at the economy for business owners as well as the agricultural community. It is great that both speakers are from so close. I think this is a great line-up at one event right here in Fayette County.”

The first speaker is David T. Daniels, Greenfield native and current director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. According to a bio from Gentry, during his career of public service, he fought against unnecessary red tape and regulations and to foster a healthy business climate to create new opportunities for jobs. Following four successful terms in the Ohio House of Representatives, he was elected to the Ohio Senate in 2010 to serve the families of the 17th Ohio Senate District. Prior to being elected to the Ohio General Assembly, Daniels served four years on the Greenfield City Council and eight as mayor.

The second speaker is Dr. Steven Stovall, associate professor of management at Wilmington College. As an entrepreneur, Stovall has started four companies and he has held executive positions with a Fortune 500 company in the fields of sales and human resources management. As a management consultant, he has worked with hundreds of companies throughout North, Central, and South America.

Stovall is also president of The Stovall Group, LLC and brings to the classroom a wealth of real-world business experience. Dr. Stovall is a professional speaker having conducted thousands of workshops on management, supervision, sexual harassment avoidance, team building, stress and time management, motivation, increasing sales, improving customer service and other topics.

“We have about 120 who have registered, but we have room for plenty more,” Gentry said. “We have picked the secret groundhog. They are anxiously awaiting their debut and we will see if they notice their shadow.”

David T. Daniels, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_DavidDaniels-002-1-1.jpg David T. Daniels, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Dr. Steven Stovall, associate professor of management at Wilmington College. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_SteveStovall1-002-1-1.jpg Dr. Steven Stovall, associate professor of management at Wilmington College.

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy